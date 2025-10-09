Lande Hekt Announces New Album Lucky Now: Hear “Favourite Pair Of Shoes”

Lande Hekt officially kept her old band Muncie Girls going up through 2023, despite releasing the great solo albums Going To Hell and Room Without A View in 2021 and 2022. Now that Muncie Girls are officially broken up, Hekt is back with news of another solo album, Lucky Now.

Judging by lead single "Favourite Pair Of Shoes," this album is going to rule. I've been listening to the song on loop this morning, basking in its relentless momentum and gorgeous dream-pop jangle. Hekt has this to say about it:

I wrote this song when I was listening to a lot of The Bats and The Chills, it probably sounds nothing like any of that Flying Nun stuff but that was what was inspiring me at the time. Despite the lines that lean towards despair, I think this is quite a hopeful song. It’s about rising out of a pit of hopelessness and doing something really positive. The song features my old friend and longtime collaborator Samuel Bedford. We first sang together when we were 16, we recorded a song together for his folk solo project, then we were in an indie rock band together when we were 21 called Selfish Son. Sam sang on my song Kitchen in 2020 and now he sings on this song and Coming Home. Each of these collaborations are 5 years apart which is tidy.

Watch David Goodchild's video for "Favourite Pair Of Shoes" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Kitchen II"

02 "Lucky Now"

03 "Rabbits"

04 "Favourite Pair of Shoes"

05 "Middle Of The Night"

06 "Circular"

07 "A Million Broken Hearts"

08 "My Imaginary Friend"

09 "The Sky"

10 "Submarine"

11 "Coming Home"

Lucky Now is out 1/30 on Tapete. Pre-order it here.