Dua Lipa Brought Out Gwen Stefani And Lionel Richie At Her LA Shows

Dua Lipa just wrapped up a four-night run at the Kia Forum in LA. The first of those two shows each featured Lipa covering a classic California song: Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" on Saturday, the Mamas & The Papas' "California Dreamin" on Sunday. The last two shows involved special guests, and just like in New York, Lipa took it as a chance to honor her forebears.

When Lipa returned to the Forum on Tuesday, she welcomed Lionel Richie to the stage to duet with him on his 1983 chart-topper "All Night Long (All Night)." Then, Wednesday night, she closed out her Forum stint by bringing out Gwen Stefani to sing No Doubt's signature ballad "Don't Speak." You can find footage of Stefani and Richie's guest spots, plus the "California Dreamin'" cover, below.