Watch The Trailer For The Vince Staples Show Season 2

Last year, Vince Staples debuted The Vince Staples Show. Vince Staples himself is the show's star and creator. It's an absurdist comedy based, in the loosest possible way, on his own life. Making a TV show hasn't interrupted Staples' rap career. Last year, he toured and released his album Dark Times, and he appeared on recent tracks from Mustard, Ab-Soul, and JID. He's not done multi-tasking. The second season of The Vince Staples Show arrives on Netflix next month, and its trailer is out now.

The second Vince Staples Show is reportedly focused on a road trip that Staples takes with his aunt, played by Vanessa Bell Calloway, after the death of his uncle. Judging by the trailer, it'll take some surreal turns. It appears that Staples will get punched in the face at least once and that he'll get into at least one cinematic machine-gun shootout. Also, there seems to be an animated scene in there, as well as a Zack Fox cameo. Check it out below.

The second season fo The Vince Staples Show arrives on Netflix 11/6.