Charli XCX Reveals The Moment Cast, Including Kylie Jenner, Rachel Sennott, & Alexander Skarsgård

Charli XCX has been in the news a lot of the past week -- not for her music or even for her cinematic explorations but because she allegedly calls Taylor Swift "Boring Barbie" when the coke's got her brave. Swift's diss track "Actually Romantic," which sure seems to be aimed at Charli, really just serves as one more sign that Charli's cultural footprint has never been bigger than it is now. Charli knows it, too. She's used her moment to jump into motion pictures, taking acting roles in a great many upcoming projects. Those films have started to make their festival debuts, and the reviews of Charli's performances have generally been strong. Today, she unveiled the cast of The Moment, her own upcoming film.

Earlier this year, we started hearing about The Moment, the upcoming A24 film based on an idea from Charli. The Moment is reportedly a mockumentary about a rising pop star planning her first arena tour. Charli will serve as star and producer, and it's directed by Scottish photographer and music video director Aidan Zamiri, who also co-wrote it with essayist Bertie Brandes. In a flashy, noisy Instagram post today, Charli unveiled the rest of the cast. It includes super-famous human being Kylie Jenner, Charli's buddy Rachel Sennott, and handsome man Alexander Skarsgård. Charli's musical collaborators Shygirl and A. G. Cook are in the cast, and Cook is also doing the music for the film.

Other names in the cast include Kate Berlant, Rosanna Arquette, Jamie Demetriou, Michael Workéyè, Isaac Cole Powell, Arielle Dombasle, Rish Shah, Trew Mullen, comedian Richard Perez, former Viceland host Hailey Benton Gates, Interview editor in chief Mel Ottenberg, and How To Be A Goth author Tish Weinstock. According to Deadline, The Moment will arrive in theaters next year.