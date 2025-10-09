Protomartyr Announce The Agent Intellect Live Album And 10th Anniversary Shows

Protomartyr released their third LP The Agent Intellect 10 years ago today — yes, somehow it's been a decade. To mark the occasion, the Detroit post-punk band has announced a pair of anniversary shows celebrating The Agent Intellect and a live album culled from two 2016 shows in support of the album.

The anniversary gigs will take place under the banner of Dolor Days: A Decade Of The Agent Intellect. The first one is happening Dec. 15 at Thalia Hall in Chicago, and then Protomartyr will round out their year with a Dec. 19 show at Warsaw in Brooklyn. Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

As for the live album, it's called Pin Eyes Under The Alder. The recordings are taken from Protomartyr's shows Aug. 6 and 7, 2016 at Pickathon in Happy Valley, Oregon. This will be a physical-only release, with shipping set to begin on Dec. 5. Pre-order it here.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Forgive You"

02 "Blues Festival"

03 "Dope Cloud"

04 "Born To Be Wine"

05 "Ellen"

06 "Uncle Mother’s"

07 "The Devil In His Youth"

08 "Pontiac 97"

09 "The Hermit"

10 "Clandestine Time"

11 "Why Does It Shake?"

TOUR DATES:

12/15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw