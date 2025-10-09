Gene Simmons Recovering From Crash Into Parked Car, Says He’s A Horrible Driver

On Tuesday (Oct. 7), Gene Simmons seemingly passed out behind the wheel and crashed into a parked car on the Pacific Coast Highway. The KISS member shared a statement to reassure fans of his health and humbly express his lack of driving skills.

The 76-year-old told cops he either fainted or passed out, according to NBC4 Los Angeles. After the accident he was hospitalized in Malibu. On Twitter, he wrote, "Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I’m completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us were horrible drivers. And that’s me. All is well."

His wife Shannon Tweed told TMZ, "I'm not driving with him anymore." Good call.