Eugene Levy Learns About Iowa Pop-Punk Band Named After Him

Did you know that there's a pop-punk group in Iowa named Eugene Levy? I didn't, and neither did the actor himself, until Kelly Clarkson informed him today. On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson surprised Levy with the band's merch.

Levy's initial response to the information was confusion: "Is this a joke?" he asked. Then, Clarkson played a clip from the group's music video for "Living Rent Free Is A Lot Like Sleeping At The Speakeasy" (that is a seriously early 2000s pop-punk song title). "They're called Eugene Levy?" he asked. "I didn't see it on the bass drum." Both Levy and Clarkson got band t-shirts, and Levy even put on his Eugene Levy band sunglasses.

A few months ago Stereogum told Dan Aykroyd about the band Dananananaykrdoyd. His response was also rather brief, although more enthusiastic: "I applaud them and I give them full license. Carry on, by all means." Ira Glass is also cool with the band Ira Glass.

Watch Eugene Levy learn about Eugene Levy below.