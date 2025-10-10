Sharp Pins – “I Wonder Where You Hide All Your Love”

Next month, Lifeguard's Kai Slater releases his new Sharp Pins record Balloon Balloon Balloon. So far the Chicago indie wunderkind has previewed it with the singles “(I Wanna) Be Your Girl” and “I Don’t Have The Heart,” and now he's back with "I Wonder Where You Hide All Your Love."

"I Wonder Where You Hide All Your Love" is another entrancing dose of jangly slacker rock that sounds as if it's echoing from a past era. He's been getting a lot of Guided By Voices comparisons, and this tune only reaffirms that, possessing the lo-fi sweetness of "Game Of Pricks." Listen below.

<a href="https://sharppins.bandcamp.com/album/i-wonder-where-you-hide-all-your-love">I Wonder Where You Hide All Your Love by Sharp Pins</a>

Balloon Balloon Balloon is out 11/21 via K Records.