Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Sharp Pins – “I Wonder Where You Hide All Your Love”

10:28 PM EDT on October 9, 2025

Next month, Lifeguard's Kai Slater releases his new Sharp Pins record Balloon Balloon Balloon. So far the Chicago indie wunderkind has previewed it with the singles “(I Wanna) Be Your Girl” and “I Don’t Have The Heart,” and now he's back with "I Wonder Where You Hide All Your Love."

"I Wonder Where You Hide All Your Love" is another entrancing dose of jangly slacker rock that sounds as if it's echoing from a past era. He's been getting a lot of Guided By Voices comparisons, and this tune only reaffirms that, possessing the lo-fi sweetness of "Game Of Pricks." Listen below.

Balloon Balloon Balloon is out 11/21 via K Records.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Dirt Buyer – “Bullshit Fuck”

January 14, 2026
New Music

Dälek Announce New Album Brilliance Of A Falling Moon: Hear “Better Than”

January 14, 2026
New Music

Institute – “The Shooter”

January 14, 2026
New Music

Souled American Announce First New Album In 30 Years Sanctions: Hear “Boom Boom”

January 14, 2026
News

Tanya Tagaq Announces New Album Saputjiji: Hear “Foxtrot”

January 14, 2026
New Music

Holy Fuck Announce New Album Event Beat: Hear “Evie”

January 14, 2026