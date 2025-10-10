Haim Announce I Quit Deluxe Album: Hear “Tie You Down” (Feat. Bon Iver)

Deluxe albums are raining from the heavens. Within the last week we've gotten announces from Blondshell, Oklou, Momma, and of course the PinkPantheress remix album that just dropped today. Sister trio Haim are joining the party; a deluxe edition of their recent project I Quit is out next Friday.

They announced the deluxe album today with new single "Tie You Down" featuring Bon Iver, their close collaborator lately. In keeping with the I Quit cycle's pattern of re-creating famous tabloid photos, the accompanying cover art for "Tie You Down" riffs on the infamous salad picture of Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal.

"Tie You Down" is a smooth R&B-country hybrid with subtly glowing synths, twangy guitar, and a quietly anxious staccato melody. "If you wanna leave you can/ Or you could/ Put your little heart in me now/ Ain't that how it's supposed to be?" The pre-chorus builds with romantic tension, leading to an admission that's both honest and earnest. "I want you here/ But I don't know how to tie you down." I can definitely see this one unexpectedly worming its way into my brain with its coos of guilt and desire.

Along with "Tie You Down," the deluxe version of I Quit features two other new tracks titled "The Story Of Us" (no word yet whether that's a cover of their pal Taylor Swift's song) and "Even The Bad Times." Revisit our Premature Evaluation of I Quit here.

Listen to "Tie You Down" below.

Kirsten Dunst ve Jake Gyllenhaal? pic.twitter.com/7kFWOnjaUe — Moviewa (@wannamovie) September 6, 2019

I Quit Deluxe is out 10/17 on Columbia/Polydor. Pre-order here.