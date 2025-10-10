Skip to Content
DJ Seinfeld & Confidence Man – “The Right”

9:42 AM EDT on October 10, 2025

DJ Seinfeld and Confidence Man have great taste in collaborators. They both released spunky ass singles this year -- the latter with JADE on "gossip" and the former with Balming Tiger’s Sogumm for "Are You In?" Before that, they chose each other as collaborators (great minds!) for 2023's "Now U Do." Today they've joined forces one again for new single "The Right." Watch the video below.

