Boldy James & Nicholas Craven Announce New Album Criminally Attached: Hear “No Blemishes”

Boldy James has already put out a bunch of new albums in 2025: Murder During Drug Traffic with RichGains, Permanent Ink with Royal House Recordings, and Conversational Pieces with Real Bad Man, just to name a few. In July the Detroit rapper teamed up with the Montreal producer Nicholas Craven for the album Late To My Own Funeral, and believe it or not, they're already gearing up for another one together. Although it doesn't have a release date yet, Boldy and Craven's new album Criminally Attached is coming soon, and they announced it today with lead single "No Blemishes."

On "No Blemishes," over Craven's '70s disco-sampling beat, Boldy recounts his experiences growing up in Detroit and his run-ins with the law. He also references the 2023 car crash he endured that left him in critical condition: "Can hear them shots going off, wheezing past my head/ Or the sound of the impact when I crashed my sled." All of these memories, Boldy raps, are "no stains or no blemishes" on his resume. Listen below.

Criminally Attached is out soon via Roc Nation.