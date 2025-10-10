No Doubt Announce Sphere Concerts

For a little while, there have been reports that reunited '90s giants No Doubt will play a residency at the Las Vegas venue Sphere. Now, the group has officially announced that those shows will indeed happen. The timing makes sense. No Doubt's blockbuster album Tragic Kingdom turns 30 today. Last night, right after Sphere teased the shows on social media, TMZ and Billboard both reported the group will play six shows at the venue in May and June, without noting specific dates. Now, we know the details: Six No Doubt shows, all in May, at Sphere.

Last year, No Doubt returned at Coachella, playing their first two full sets in nine years. No Doubt also played the FireAid benefit in LA earlier this year. According to a press release, their Sphere residency is their first "extended run of shows" since they played a week-long run in Los Angeles in 2012. Frontwoman Gwen Stefani says, "The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way. The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined."

On Wednesday, Gwen Stefani joined Dua Lipa to sing No Doubt's "Don't Speak" in Los Angeles. She's into some prayer-app stuff now. The other three No Doubt members continue to make music with Dreamcar, their group with AFI frontman Davey Havok; their Dream EP came out last year. (Incidentally, AFI's new LP Silver Bleeds The Black Sun... came out last week.)

No Doubt will play Sphere May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16. Artist Presale tickets are on sale 10/15 at 10AM Pacific; sign up here. Everyone else can buy tickets 10/17, starting at 10AM Pacific.

UPDATE: No Doubt have added six additional Sphere shows, slated for May 21, 23, 24, 27, 29, and 30. Those who already signed up for presale have first access to tickets for the newly added dates starting now. General sale for these begins 10/17, too.