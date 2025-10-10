Stream PinkPantheress’ New Remix Album Fancy Some More?

Back in May, British pop star Pink Pantheress shared her great mixtape Fancy That, one of our favorite full-length releases of the year so far. Today she's released its star-studded remix edition, which is delightfully titled Fancy Some More?

Fancy Some More? isn't quite a track-by-track remix album; for example, there are three different versions of viral single "Illegal" which feature Anitta, SEVENTEEN, and Nia Archives respectively. "Stateside" has a remix featuring Bladee, and another featuring Kylie Minogue. That's range, baby!

Fancy Some More? also has contributions from Oklou, Jade, JT, Sugababes, Zara Larsson, Ravyn Lenae, Rachel Chinouriri, Kaytranada, Basement Jaxx (who are sampled multiple times on Fancy That), Joe Goddard, DJ Caio Prince, Mochakk Loukeman, Sega Bodega, Groove Armanda, and Kilimanjaro. It's sounding fun so far, and you can check it out below.

Fancy Some More? is out now via Warner.