Billie Eilish Grabbed And Shoved By Concertgoer At Miami Show

Billie Eilish kicked off the latest leg of her tour in support of last year's Hit Me Hard And Soft Thursday night in Miami. The show featured one disconcerting moment: While walking along the barricade at the Kaseya Center greeting fans at floor level, Eilish was forcibly grabbed and pulled toward the crowd. Security quickly intervened to help the pop star break free, but the fan-posted clips of the incident online are jarring, and she emerges from it looking understandably upset. You can see for yourself in the social media footage below.

oh my god this is disgusting ugh i’m so sick of these barricade weirdos.. but dua’s security deserves a raise fr pic.twitter.com/8oiTa3W056 — ece ? | fan account (@lipadelrey) October 5, 2025

Keep your hands off performers! And people in general! Don't be a creep!