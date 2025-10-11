Skip to Content
Brussels Cancels Disturbed Concert Over Safety Concerns Around Frontman’s Israel Support

10:31 AM EDT on October 11, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 17: Singer David Draiman of Disturbed performs during a stop of “The Sickness” 25th anniversary tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

|Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Disturbed's David Draiman has been a public supporter of Israel for years. Last year the frontman tweeted photos of himself signing Israel Defense Forces (IDF) missiles, and earlier this year he joined Sharon Osbourne in condemning Belfast rap trio Kneecap for their pro-Palestine advocacy. Now, a Disturbed show in Belgium's capital has been canceled by the city due to safety concerns.

The concert was slated for Oct. 15 at the Forest National in Brussels as part of the anniversary tour for 2000's The Sickness. Forest Mayor Charles Spapens shared a statement: “My responsibility and priority are the safety of residents, neighbors, demonstrators, spectators and staff at Forest National. Given the police’s negative advice and the venue’s unique location, it was my duty to make this decision.”

There's also a lack of security due to a national strike planned for Oct. 14 in Brussels as well as an ongoing prison staff strike.

Disturbed shared this statement:

Music is where all our differences fade into the background. Music has the power to heal, to inspire and to bring people together, it’s not about what divides us. We have always made it a point that at our shows ALL are welcome no matter what you believe. Everyone who comes to a Disturbed concert is accepted and loved. We are saddened that our fans in Belgium are not going to be able to share in this celebration of music.

Your tickets will be refunded automatically within 30 days to the payment card used at the time of purchase. You don’t need to take any further action.

We would like to thank you for your understanding, and we appreciate your support.

Earlier this week, Morrissey’s Turkey shows were canceled, reportedly due to backlash over his support for Israel as well. The same thing happened to Robbie Williams' Istanbul gig.

