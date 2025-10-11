John Carpenter And Alex G Played The Halloween Theme In NYC On The Same Night

On Thursday (Oct. 9), John Carpenter and Alex G had shows in New York City, the former at the Knockdown Center and the latter at Kings Theatre. Coincidentally, they both ended up performing the Halloween theme.

Carptener's show was the composer's first in seven years. His new box set Halloween: The Complete Expanded Collection came out last week via Sacred Bones. Along with his Halloween theme and other soundtrack classics, he gave live debuts to "Wake Up," "Last Rites," "Alive After Death," "My Name Is Death," plus an unreleased number called "Lord Of The Underground."

Meanwhile Alex G — who's vying for a Best New Artist Grammy with his 10th album — did “Monster Mash” on Wednesday at Radio City Music Hall and “Halloween Theme - Main Title" on Thursday. “Man, it’s a really spooky time of year. Halloween time. I know what I’m dressing up as,” he said. “Jason… Freddy. It’s gonna be a spooky one. It’s a very spooky time of year Sam, wouldn’t you say? … Um, or Michael Myers.” He made up some lyrics for the performance to keep it weird. Watch both performances below. (Alex G's cover starts after his spoken intro around 39min into the full show video.)