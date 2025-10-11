Lostprophets Singer Ian Watkins Murdered In Prison

Ian Watkins, the former singer of the Welsh scene metal band Lostprophets, has been murdered in prison after being attacked with a knife. He was serving a 29-year jail term for several horrific sexual offenses. He was killed this morning at West Yorkshire's HMP Wakefield and was pronounced dead at the scene at the age of 48.

Detectives from the homicide and major inquiry team are investigating the situation according to West Yorkshire Police. In 2023, Watkins was stabbed in the same prison and suffered non life-threatening injuries after allegedly being held hostage by three other inmates. Five years earlier Watkins had ten months added to his sentence after being found with a cellphone.

In 2013 Watkins pleaded guilty to a string of sexual assaults of children under 13, as well as making or possessing indecent images of children and an extreme pornographic image involving a sex act on an animal. His crimes included the attempted rape of at least one baby. The day after his plea was accepted, the incarcerated Watkins was recorded referring to his crimes as "mega lolz" in a phone call to a female fan.

The disgraced musician was sentenced along with two co-defendants, the mothers of two of the children he abused, and High Court Judge John Royce noted that their actions “plunged into new depths of depravity.”

UPDATE: Two men have now been arrested on suspicion of killing Watkins.