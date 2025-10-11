Stream Irish Exit’s Awesome Debut Album Tantrums In Tandem

Do you like emotive, propulsive indie rock? If you don't, why are you on Stereogum dot com? If you do, you may adore Irish Exit's debut record Tantrums In Tandem, which the New York City band released yesterday.

Irish Exit is the project of Ryan Palmer, who also plays in a handful of other NYC acts, including Wince and Screwbawl. Tantrums In Tandem reminds me of Exploding In Sound artists like Pile and Ovlov. Highlights? Opening track "Intrusive Truth" explodes with great riffs and "5 Foot Something" feels like a rabid circle pit. All 14 tracks are worthwhile, though. Listen below.