Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Stream Irish Exit’s Awesome Debut Album Tantrums In Tandem

2:31 PM EDT on October 11, 2025

Do you like emotive, propulsive indie rock? If you don't, why are you on Stereogum dot com? If you do, you may adore Irish Exit's debut record Tantrums In Tandem, which the New York City band released yesterday.

Irish Exit is the project of Ryan Palmer, who also plays in a handful of other NYC acts, including Wince and Screwbawl. Tantrums In Tandem reminds me of Exploding In Sound artists like Pile and Ovlov. Highlights? Opening track "Intrusive Truth" explodes with great riffs and "5 Foot Something" feels like a rabid circle pit. All 14 tracks are worthwhile, though. Listen below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Beaches – “I Ran (So Far Away)” (A Flock Of Seagulls Cover)

January 17, 2026
New Music

Joy Oladokun – “Nothing Comes Easy”

January 16, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Covers Her Grandfather Rusty’s Song On New Deluxe Edition

January 16, 2026
New Music

hemlocke springs – “w-w-w-w-w”

January 16, 2026
New Music

Young DC Hardcore Band Posición Unida Release Tough, Energizing New EP Nueva Realidad

January 16, 2026
New Music

How Much Art – “XO”

January 16, 2026