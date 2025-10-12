Skip to Content
Watch Hey Mercedes Reunite At Best Friends Forever Festival

12:42 PM EDT on October 12, 2025

Best Friends Forever 2025 is currently underway. The emo-centric Las Vegas festival is hosting reunions of bands including Penfold, Texas Is The Reason, Minus The Bear, and more. One of those newly-reunited bands, Hey Mercedes, took the stage last night. They didn't do any sort of warm-up set beforehand, so it was truly their first live performance in over eight years. See some clips from the pit below.

