Best Friends Forever 2025 is currently underway. The emo-centric Las Vegas festival is hosting reunions of bands including Penfold, Texas Is The Reason, Minus The Bear, and more. One of those newly-reunited bands, Hey Mercedes, took the stage last night. They didn't do any sort of warm-up set beforehand, so it was truly their first live performance in over eight years. See some clips from the pit below.
Watch Hey Mercedes Reunite At Best Friends Forever Festival
