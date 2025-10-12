Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Two Men Arrested For Killing Lostprophets’ Ian Watkins In Prison

1:00 PM EDT on October 12, 2025

Ian Watkins was stabbed to death in prison yesterday. The disgraced former singer of the Welsh scene metal band Lostprophets was 12 years into a 29-year jail sentence he was serving for numerous pedophilic sexual offenses. (Two years ago he was stabbed in the same prison, West Yorkshire’s HMP Wakefield, but those injuries were non-life-threatening.) Two men have now been arrested in suspicion of Watkins' murder, BBC reports.

West Yorkshire Police said two men aged 25 and 43 were arrested this morning. A spokesperson for the prison was unable to comment further to BBC as the investigation unfolds. Watkins' murder came just a couple of weeks after the local chief inspector of prisons issued a report saying that violence between inmates at the facility had "increased markedly," adding: "Many prisoners told us they felt unsafe, particularly older men convicted of sexual offenses who increasingly shared the prison with a growing cohort of younger prisoners."

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Mr. Bungle Play “Retrovertigo” Live For The First Time In 25 Years

January 17, 2026
News

Watch St. Vincent Join Cate Le Bon For “Always The Same” In New York

January 17, 2026
News

The Waterboys Will Not Be Deterred From Posting AI Slop

January 17, 2026
News

Morrissey Cancels Tomorrow’s Atlanta Show, Gets Cut From New A$AP Rocky Album And Mocked On New Robbie Williams Album

January 16, 2026
News

Best Friends Forever Festival Taking 2026 Off As Venue Becomes Parking Lot

January 16, 2026
News

Ludacris Drops Off MAGA Artists’ Tour After Backlash, Nelly Still On

January 16, 2026