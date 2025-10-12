Two Men Arrested For Killing Lostprophets’ Ian Watkins In Prison

Ian Watkins was stabbed to death in prison yesterday. The disgraced former singer of the Welsh scene metal band Lostprophets was 12 years into a 29-year jail sentence he was serving for numerous pedophilic sexual offenses. (Two years ago he was stabbed in the same prison, West Yorkshire’s HMP Wakefield, but those injuries were non-life-threatening.) Two men have now been arrested in suspicion of Watkins' murder, BBC reports.

West Yorkshire Police said two men aged 25 and 43 were arrested this morning. A spokesperson for the prison was unable to comment further to BBC as the investigation unfolds. Watkins' murder came just a couple of weeks after the local chief inspector of prisons issued a report saying that violence between inmates at the facility had "increased markedly," adding: "Many prisoners told us they felt unsafe, particularly older men convicted of sexual offenses who increasingly shared the prison with a growing cohort of younger prisoners."