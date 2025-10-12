Yung Lean & Bladee – “Advent”

Frequent collaborators Yung Lean and Bladee are frequently collaborating again. In the past few weeks the two Swedes have surprise-released the singles "Evil World" and "Inferno" together, and now they're back with another new single called "Advent." Turns out those songs are part of a full EP that's also called Evil World, although it's unclear if the EP will just be these three songs or if there's more to come.

"Advent" was produced by Bladee's Drain Gang affiliate Whitearmor, and it has the same type of woozy, rage-rap feel that the rapper explored on last year's Cold Visions LP. He and Lean are full-on mainstream stars now, and "Advent" sees them trade verses about juggling the pros and cons of fame: "I'm no longer happy but I'm dressing matchy/ I'm stuck on this road like I got caught in traffic/ I think I can't help it, I love being selfish/ I'm in love with green, I should've been a Celtic," Bladee murmurs. Watch Gus Reichwald's video for the song below.