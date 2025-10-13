Taylor Swift Announces Disney+ Docuseries, Eras Tour Final Concert Special

Taylor Swift just sold one gazillion copes of her new album The Life Of A Showgirl, even though a lot of critics can't stand the record and even some of her biggest fans are disappointed. (I still like it, though, sorry.) With The Life Of A Showgirl, Swift broke Adele's first-week sales record, moving 3.5 million album equivalent units, as well as records for physical and digital sales, thanks in part to a kajillion different variant versions. Now, Swift is announcing another big enterprise. Later this year, she'll debut two things on Disney+, both centered on her Eras Tour: A six-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries and a concert special dedicated to the tour's final night.

There's already an Eras Tour concert film on Disney+. It came out in 2023 and earned hundreds of millions of dollars, becoming the highest-grossing concert film and documentary in history. The tour itself brought in two billion dollars in ticket sales, more than doubling the record. Swift's new docuseries is called Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End Of An Era, and it promises to spotlight the massive undertaking, with appearances from Swift friends and collaborators like Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch. It'll begin airing on December 12, with two episodes per week.

Also on December 12, Disney+ will stream Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, which is exactly what it says on the label. The release date is almost exactly a year after the final tour of the Eras Tour, which happened at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium on December 8 of last year. By the time the tour ended, Swift made several setlists tweaks, including a section of the show dedicated to The Tortured Poets Department, the album that she released while the tour was still happening.

The docuseries was directed by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, who previously collaborated on the indie romantic comedy Slow Learners and the documentary Batman & Bill. The director of The Final Show is Glen Weiss, who has experience directing live TV events like the Tonys and the Oscars.