Wednesday’s Karly Hartzman Covers Guided By Voices For SiriusXMU

Wednesday dropped their new album Bleeds just shy of a month ago. Bandleader Karly Hartzman did some solo acoustic renditions of a few album highlights during a recent appearance on SiriusXMU, where she also did a sweet cover of Guided By Voices' modern standard "Game Of Pricks."

Hartzman did an interview during her radio set, too, where she had this to say about GBV's 1995 classic:

It's one of the best pop, rock, everything songs ever written. I believe in Guided By Voices’ kind of ethos of lo-fi, constant songwriting/releasing process. It's catchy, it's in my head all the time, it's short, it's easy to play, easy to love. And yeah, I thought it'd just be an easy way to communicate my love for indie rock and just all the music that he's written and my respect for that band.

Subscribers can listen in the SiriusXM app, but you can also hear a snippet of Hartzman's "Game Of Pricks" cover below.

In more Wednesday news, the North Carolina band played at Las Vegas' Best Friends Forever Festival over the weekend. For the occasion, they did a cover of Flyleaf's 2005 emo-pop hit "I'm So Sick." Watch that below.

And, lastly, Hartzman also recently penned an essay for Vulture about her breakup with bandmate Jake "MJ" Lenderman and how Merle Haggard inspired the Bleeds song "The Way Love Goes." You can read it here, but I do not recommend doing so if you're recovering from heartbreak.