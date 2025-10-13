Alex Cameron – “Short King”

It's been a minute since we've heard from the knowingly silly, concept-heavy Australian singer-songwriter Alex Cameron. Cameron released Oxy Music, his last album in 2022. Today, Cameron returns with a new song that gives us some idea what he's been doing for the past three years. Apparently, he's been sitting around feeling sorry for himself because of short guys.

Alex Cameron is not a short guy. Google tells me that he's somewhere in the neighborhood of 6'4" -- normal-people tall. That must be a great height to be. If I could shrink down to 6'4", I'd do it in a heartbeat. You still get to be tall, but you don't necessarily feel like everyone is staring at you all the time. Must be nice. Not for Alex Cameron, though! Alex Cameron is mad that some girl he likes is instead drawn to someone much, much shorter than him. Tall people aren't supposed to be jealous of short people, but Cameron breaks that taboo on this single.

On the chorus, Cameron sings, "Somebody come get her, she's in love with a short king/ That boy is under 5'9"/ Ever since I met her, I've been duckin' through doorways/ I'm angry all the time." Another choice lyric: "You won't even give me a chance/ And these short motherfuckers, oh man they can dance, god damn." Cameron wrote and produced the song himself, and it's got a great Lou Reed-style chug to it. Listen below.

"Short King" is out now on the Shark.