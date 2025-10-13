Skip to Content
Cusp – “In A Box”

10:08 AM EDT on October 13, 2025

Kim Christoffel

Chicago indie rockers Cusp are a few days away from releasing their new album What I Want Doesn’t Want Me Back, and we've already posted their singles "Follow Along" and "Oh Man." Before the LP arrives, Cusp have shared one last track. It's called "In A Box," and it has nothing to do with Alice In Chains. Instead, it's a warm, ecstatic jam with hints of math-rock and psychedelia in its groove. Cusp's Jen Bender describes the song as "a reflection on [my] persistent inner conversations about comfort, art, and purpose -- and questions what impact art can have if the artist feels trapped in a box of their own making." Listen below.

What I Want Doesn’t Want Me Back is out 10/17 on Exploding In Sound.

