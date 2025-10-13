Dua Lipa Brought Out Billie Joe Armstrong For A Green Day Cover In San Francisco

Dua Lipa is on the '90s alt-rock bullshit right now. She's been singing a different cover at every show on her current tour, and sometimes those covers involve surprise guests like Gwen Stefani and Lenny Kravitz, as well as non-'90s alt-rockers like Lionel Richie. On Sunday night, Lipa played San Francisco's Chase Center, and she did it all again, bringing out Green Day leader and local hero Billie Joe Armstrong.

Introducing Armstrong, Lipa told the crowd, "I love this band for so many different reasons. I love it because of the rawness, the authenticity the message behind it, the space that it holds for people who feel like sometimes they might not belong. I loved listening to this album in particular when I was little. I’d put the CD in the Walkman and just kind of sing my heart out." Then Armstrong came out and joined Lipa and her band on a version of 2004's "Wake Me Up When September Ends." That's not the Green Day song I would've chosen, but unfortunately I'm not Dua Lipa. Watch some fan videos below.

The previous night at the same venue, Dua Lipa covered a different San Francisco-specific song, Janis Joplin's "Piece Of My Heart."