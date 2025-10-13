Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Dua Lipa Brought Out Billie Joe Armstrong For A Green Day Cover In San Francisco

10:34 AM EDT on October 13, 2025

Dua Lipa is on the '90s alt-rock bullshit right now. She's been singing a different cover at every show on her current tour, and sometimes those covers involve surprise guests like Gwen Stefani and Lenny Kravitz, as well as non-'90s alt-rockers like Lionel Richie. On Sunday night, Lipa played San Francisco's Chase Center, and she did it all again, bringing out Green Day leader and local hero Billie Joe Armstrong.

Introducing Armstrong, Lipa told the crowd, "I love this band for so many different reasons. I love it because of the rawness, the authenticity the message behind it, the space that it holds for people who feel like sometimes they might not belong. I loved listening to this album in particular when I was little. I’d put the CD in the Walkman and just kind of sing my heart out." Then Armstrong came out and joined Lipa and her band on a version of 2004's "Wake Me Up When September Ends." That's not the Green Day song I would've chosen, but unfortunately I'm not Dua Lipa. Watch some fan videos below.

The previous night at the same venue, Dua Lipa covered a different San Francisco-specific song, Janis Joplin's "Piece Of My Heart."

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Bruce Springsteen Tells ICE To “Get The Fuck Out Of Minneapolis,” Dedicates Song To Renee Good

January 18, 2026
News

Tucker Zimmerman Dead At 84

January 18, 2026
News

Watch Jehnny Beth Cover David Bowie At British Library Tribute Event

January 18, 2026
News

Watch John Mayer Perform “Ripple” At Bob Weir’s Memorial

January 18, 2026
News

SNL: A$AP Rocky Performs, Joins Sabrina Carpenter & Finn Wolfhard In Snackhomiez

January 18, 2026
News

Watch Mr. Bungle Play “Retrovertigo” Live For The First Time In 25 Years

January 17, 2026