Metal Bubble Trio – “Grey And Black Bee”

The multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, and producer Andrew Dost was in Fun. with Jack Antonoff and Nate Ruess, and before that he was part of the sprawling, high-concept indie band Anathallo. His current musical venture is Metal Bubble Trio, who bill their sound as a trip through "a universe of jazz-infused bossa nova and exotica." Back in January, Metal Bubble Trio released their debut album Cucumber on Third Man Records. They're going to follow it up quickly with a second album early next year.

Like Cucumber, the forthcoming Metalhead Satellite Mixup is produced by Dost and Ben Cohen (not the Ben & Jerry's guy). They're sharing a preview today in the form of new single "Grey And Black Bee." It does not strike me as especially bossa nova, but it's got the ambition, artistry, and joie de vivre that has always accompanied Dost's best work. Here's what he has to say about it:

The song is about a family of doves that took up residence on my porch, one of whom kind of became a little buddy who would sit outside my window while I worked. Unfortunately my dog got wise to where the little dove was hanging out, and chomped it up. It was very sad. Other themes worked their way in, but the dove incident is what kicked the process off.

Listen below.

Metalhead Satellite Mixup is due out in 2026.