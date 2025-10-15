Skip to Content
Ain’t – “Long Short Round”

1:36 PM EDT on October 15, 2025

Marieke Macklon

In the months since we listed South London's Ain't as one of the best new artists of 2024, they've released a couple great new singles. Today, they've returned with another called "Long Short Round."

"Long Short Round" was recorded by Ali Chant (Dry Cleaning, Yard Act, Sorry) and is six minutes of dissonant guitar collisions, bruised drums, and vocals that try and claw their way out of the rubble. As the track reaches its halfway point, the tension lessons and notes elongate and float to the surface. Lyrics become more defined: "Salting tired wounds/ It’s self imposed/ Cauterising bruise/ It’s self imposed."

“'Long Short Round' is about doing little rituals that feel as if they're doing something good, but they're utterly pointless when it comes to getting what you're hoping for," the band said of the new single. "Pressing a bruise for instance - it's a wonderful sensation, but it doesn't make you heal any faster.”

Watch the video for "Long Short Round" below.

