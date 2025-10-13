Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Militarie Gun – “God Owes Me Money”

4:11 PM EDT on October 13, 2025

Nolan Knight

God Save The Gun, the next album from pop-hardcore powerhouse Militarie Gun, is out at the end of this week. "God Owes Me Money," the album's final advance single, is out now. Isn't that divine? The song shows off a new skill set for Militarie Gun, deploying a massive keyboard hook over top the power-chord churn. Its chorus is on the band's usual traumatic-anthemic wavelength, though, with Ian Shelton belting out, "Things you'll never remember/ I never get to forget/ Things you'll never remember/ I live through again and again again." Listen below.

God Save The Gun is out 10/17 on Loma Vista.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Beaches – “I Ran (So Far Away)” (A Flock Of Seagulls Cover)

January 17, 2026
New Music

Joy Oladokun – “Nothing Comes Easy”

January 16, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Covers Her Grandfather Rusty’s Song On New Deluxe Edition

January 16, 2026
New Music

hemlocke springs – “w-w-w-w-w”

January 16, 2026
New Music

Young DC Hardcore Band Posición Unida Release Tough, Energizing New EP Nueva Realidad

January 16, 2026
New Music

How Much Art – “XO”

January 16, 2026