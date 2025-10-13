Militarie Gun – “God Owes Me Money”

God Save The Gun, the next album from pop-hardcore powerhouse Militarie Gun, is out at the end of this week. "God Owes Me Money," the album's final advance single, is out now. Isn't that divine? The song shows off a new skill set for Militarie Gun, deploying a massive keyboard hook over top the power-chord churn. Its chorus is on the band's usual traumatic-anthemic wavelength, though, with Ian Shelton belting out, "Things you'll never remember/ I never get to forget/ Things you'll never remember/ I live through again and again again." Listen below.

God Save The Gun is out 10/17 on Loma Vista.