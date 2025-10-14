Caution Announce New Album Peripheral Vision: Hear “Mind Like A Tool”

Peripheral Vision, as an album title for an underground rock band, to me seems monopolized by Turnover. But I thought Drake had a lock on rappers titling albums Take Care, and that didn't stop BigXThaPlug from using the name. So I guess more power to you, Caution, and congrats on the news of your forthcoming album Peripheral Vision.

For what it's worth, I doubt Caution spend a lot of time listening to Turnover. The Alabama/Minnesota duo, two former members of DC-area power-pop band Saturday Night, have more of a stylishly sleazy vibe, like a sleeker, dreamier version of bar italia. For our first preview of the new LP, Caution have given us opening track "Mind Like A Tool," which matches Cash Langdon and Nora Button's unison octave vocals with a rock guitar riff tinged with slight traces of blues. "Pick the pretty flowers just to watch 'em die," they sing. "Pigment stains hands every single time." Listen below.

<a href="https://cautioncaution.bandcamp.com/album/peripheral-vision">Peripheral Vision by Caution</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Mind Like A Tool"

02 "Patri Blues"

03 "God"

04 "The Wheel"

05 "Weeds"

06 "Black Sky"

07 "Pleasure Addict"

08 "Dancing"

09 "brightshinylife"

10 "Your Boss Sucks"

11 "Forever"

12 "Lena's Sun"

Peripheral Vision is out 12/5 via Dust's Delight. Pre-order it here.