Darkside – “One Last Nothing”

Darkside, the psych/electronic band founded by Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington, expanded to a trio for this year's Nothing with the addition of drummer Tlacael Esparza. We named it our Album Of The Week back in February and then talked to the group for our electronic music column Crossing Wires in May. Today they've got a new post-album single out, and it rules.

Given that the new release is one last song from the Nothing sessions, Darkside have opted to call it "One Last Nothing." It's got a percolating groove weaving together synths with live drums, organ parts both lush and percussive, droning guitars, popping bass, eerie falsetto vocals — so much is going on here, yet the song maintains an appealing ultra-chill vibe throughout. There's some dub in there, some krautrock, some funk, plenty of psych. The vibes are undefinable, and they're off the charts.

Listen below, where you'll also find footage of Darkside's 2024 set at Le Guess Who?

https://youtube.com/watch?v=mtLk7aps9CI