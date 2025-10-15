Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Redwest Festivalgoer Dies In “Freak Accident” During Weather Evacuation, Attendees Denied Refunds Despite Canceled Post Malone Headline Set

11:23 AM EDT on October 15, 2025

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) (INDIO,

|Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

One person died following a freak accident while evacuating Salt Lake City's Redwest Music Festival last Saturday. The country music fest was evacuated due to severe weather, and 23-year-old Ava Ahlander was struck by a piece of windblown debris from a nearby construction site as she sook shelter in her parked car. A scaffolding board struck Ahlander and her car, and she was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, where her family confirmed she later died.

Ahlander's family said she had flown in from Seattle to see Post Malone at Redwest, but his headlining set was canceled, as were scheduled performances by Ty Myers, Treaty Oak Revival, Ole 60, Sons Of Habit, and Koe Wetzel. Festival attendees were ordered to evacuate shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Though festival organizers sent out another update around 7:50 saying they were optimistic the performances could continue, they ultimately decided at 9:40 p.m. that the rest of the evening was canceled.

Online, attendees hoping to see Post Malone demanded refunds or rescheduled performances, and complained about poor communication from the festival. The only consolation the fest offered was that Saturday ticket holders could attend Sunday of the festival free of charge. Nearby, a University Of Utah football game had also been delayed that same evening, but resumed by 8:25. Some attendees are also threatening to sue in a class-action lawsuit.

Organizers of the Redwest Country Musical Festival said they were still working to answer questions posed by Saturday night’s weather-related cancellations.

&Andrew Adams, KSL TVhttps://t.co/RLpHKrSNg0 pic.twitter.com/rtXxylSNHx

— KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) October 12, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Geordie Greep Shares Eulogy For Black Midi Co-Founder Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin

January 21, 2026
News

Kyle Gass Details Fallout With Jack Black Over Trump Assassination Joke, But Tenacious D Is Not Done

January 21, 2026
News

Phil Collins Details Health Struggles, Contemplates First New Music In Decades

January 21, 2026
News

Men At Work Denounce Use Of “Down Under” At March For Australia Events

January 21, 2026
News

Taylor Swift To Become Youngest Woman Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame

January 21, 2026
News

Henry Rollins Reveals What That Secret New Record With Ian MacKaye Was All About

January 21, 2026