Redwest Festivalgoer Dies In “Freak Accident” During Weather Evacuation, Attendees Denied Refunds Despite Canceled Post Malone Headline Set

One person died following a freak accident while evacuating Salt Lake City's Redwest Music Festival last Saturday. The country music fest was evacuated due to severe weather, and 23-year-old Ava Ahlander was struck by a piece of windblown debris from a nearby construction site as she sook shelter in her parked car. A scaffolding board struck Ahlander and her car, and she was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, where her family confirmed she later died.

Ahlander's family said she had flown in from Seattle to see Post Malone at Redwest, but his headlining set was canceled, as were scheduled performances by Ty Myers, Treaty Oak Revival, Ole 60, Sons Of Habit, and Koe Wetzel. Festival attendees were ordered to evacuate shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Though festival organizers sent out another update around 7:50 saying they were optimistic the performances could continue, they ultimately decided at 9:40 p.m. that the rest of the evening was canceled.

Online, attendees hoping to see Post Malone demanded refunds or rescheduled performances, and complained about poor communication from the festival. The only consolation the fest offered was that Saturday ticket holders could attend Sunday of the festival free of charge. Nearby, a University Of Utah football game had also been delayed that same evening, but resumed by 8:25. Some attendees are also threatening to sue in a class-action lawsuit.

RedWest Fest just wrote the playbook on how to disappoint a crowd4:39pm: main stage pauses music for weather delay 5:09pm: second stage pauses music for weather delay, festival posts on Instagram that the next update will come at 7:307:30pm: “next update will come in 15… pic.twitter.com/qtwwJpP2fA — Erick Kriewaldt (@erickkriewaldt) October 12, 2025