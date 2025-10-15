Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

bar italia – “omni shambles”

9:42 AM EDT on October 15, 2025

Rankin

On Friday, the knowingly cool London trio bar italia will release their new album Some Like It Hot, which is well worth your time and attention. Over the past few months, bar italia have shared the advance singles "Cowbella," "Fundraiser," and "rooster." Just before the album arrives, they've got one more, and it's called "omni shambles." (No, I don't know why they capitalize some songs titles and stylize others in lowercase. It's just what they do.)

I tend to think of bar italia as cool customers who get a lot of mileage out of enigmatic deadpan remove, but that doesn't describe what they do on "omni shambles." This song has real energy. It's short and direct and fired-up, and I really like the way it uses its harmony vocals. There's at least one part of the track where they sound like early Bloc Party. It's good shit! Listen below.

Some Like It Hot is out 10/17 on Matador.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Cardinals – “I Like You”

January 20, 2026
New Music

Wings Of Desire – “Whisper”

January 19, 2026
New Music

Powerwasher Announce New EP Pressure: Hear “3-MeO-PCE”

January 19, 2026
New Music

The Beaches – “I Ran (So Far Away)” (A Flock Of Seagulls Cover)

January 17, 2026
New Music

Joy Oladokun – “Nothing Comes Easy”

January 16, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Covers Her Grandfather Rusty’s Song On New Deluxe Edition

January 16, 2026