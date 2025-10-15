bar italia – “omni shambles”

On Friday, the knowingly cool London trio bar italia will release their new album Some Like It Hot, which is well worth your time and attention. Over the past few months, bar italia have shared the advance singles "Cowbella," "Fundraiser," and "rooster." Just before the album arrives, they've got one more, and it's called "omni shambles." (No, I don't know why they capitalize some songs titles and stylize others in lowercase. It's just what they do.)

I tend to think of bar italia as cool customers who get a lot of mileage out of enigmatic deadpan remove, but that doesn't describe what they do on "omni shambles." This song has real energy. It's short and direct and fired-up, and I really like the way it uses its harmony vocals. There's at least one part of the track where they sound like early Bloc Party. It's good shit! Listen below.

Some Like It Hot is out 10/17 on Matador.