Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Kendrick Lamar Joins Playboi Carti For “Good Credit” In LA

10:11 AM EDT on October 15, 2025

A couple of surprising things are happening here. One of those things is that Playboi Carti's current arena tour is actually underway now. Carti's Antagonist arena tour was first supposed to happen in fall 2023, and it was pushed back multiple times. Last year, Carti postponed the tour just days before it was supposed to start. But the tour has been happening for a couple of weeks now. Based on what I've seen, the stage show involves a whole lot of strobe lights and fog machines. On Tuesday night, it also had an increasingly rare Kendrick Lamar guest appearance.

Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar appeared on a couple of tracks from Playboi Carti's Music album. When Kendrick and SZA's Grand National tour came to Carti's Atlanta hometown earlier this year, Carti joined Kendrick for their collab "Good Credit." Right now, Kendrick is in a brief window between stadium runs, as his European tour just ended and his Australian tour is just about to start. Carti's Antagonist tour happened to come to Los Angeles in that window, so Kendrick returned the favor and popped out last night, just as he did for Clipse in August.

Kids today love using the word "aura." That's mostly what I get from the videos of Playboi Carti and Kendrick Lamar together onstage at the Crypto.com Arena. Kendrick adhered to the all-black dress code that Carti seems to enforce, and he came out to quickly rip his verse and then disappear -- no extended post-song hug moment where the stars take a moment to soak in the cheers. Kendrick got to perform next to a couple of evil mimes, and the kids in the crowd got to hear someone rap without an audible backing track. Check out some fan videos below.

Playboi Carti brings out Kendrick Lamar in LA while performing GOOD CREDIT pic.twitter.com/jhAIydtEuW

— kendrick Lyrics (@WordFromKdot) October 15, 2025

Look at all those phones. So many phones.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Green Day To Play Super Bowl Opening Ceremony, Presumably Pissing Off Trump Administration

January 20, 2026
News

Morrissey Cancels Tomorrow’s St. Petersburg, FL Show

January 19, 2026
News

Poison 40th Anniversary Tour Plan Collapses Over Bret Michaels’ Financial Demands

January 19, 2026
News

Wilco & MJ Lenderman Both Covered Neil Young With J Mascis At Sky Blue Sky

January 19, 2026
News

Tennessee Declares Today Dolly Parton Day For Her 80th Birthday

January 19, 2026
News

Bruce Springsteen Tells ICE To “Get The Fuck Out Of Minneapolis,” Dedicates Song To Renee Good

January 18, 2026