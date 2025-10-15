Kendrick Lamar Joins Playboi Carti For “Good Credit” In LA

A couple of surprising things are happening here. One of those things is that Playboi Carti's current arena tour is actually underway now. Carti's Antagonist arena tour was first supposed to happen in fall 2023, and it was pushed back multiple times. Last year, Carti postponed the tour just days before it was supposed to start. But the tour has been happening for a couple of weeks now. Based on what I've seen, the stage show involves a whole lot of strobe lights and fog machines. On Tuesday night, it also had an increasingly rare Kendrick Lamar guest appearance.

Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar appeared on a couple of tracks from Playboi Carti's Music album. When Kendrick and SZA's Grand National tour came to Carti's Atlanta hometown earlier this year, Carti joined Kendrick for their collab "Good Credit." Right now, Kendrick is in a brief window between stadium runs, as his European tour just ended and his Australian tour is just about to start. Carti's Antagonist tour happened to come to Los Angeles in that window, so Kendrick returned the favor and popped out last night, just as he did for Clipse in August.

Kids today love using the word "aura." That's mostly what I get from the videos of Playboi Carti and Kendrick Lamar together onstage at the Crypto.com Arena. Kendrick adhered to the all-black dress code that Carti seems to enforce, and he came out to quickly rip his verse and then disappear -- no extended post-song hug moment where the stars take a moment to soak in the cheers. Kendrick got to perform next to a couple of evil mimes, and the kids in the crowd got to hear someone rap without an audible backing track. Check out some fan videos below.

"you know what this is, the vamps and the boogies, we jugg through the party”?? pic.twitter.com/zkBnwgH8y2 — HZN RAP (@hznrap__) October 15, 2025

Playboi Carti brings out Kendrick Lamar in LA while performing GOOD CREDIT pic.twitter.com/jhAIydtEuW — kendrick Lyrics (@WordFromKdot) October 15, 2025

Look at all those phones. So many phones.