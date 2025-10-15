Jenny On Holiday (Let’s Eat Grandma) Announces Debut Solo Album Quicksand Heart: Hear “Dolphins”

Jenny Hollingsworth is one half of the consistently interesting and often great UK alt-pop duo Let's Eat Grandma, and now she's making solo music under the name Jenny On Holiday. Perhaps she's on holiday from eating Grandma. Last month, Hollingsworth released "Every Ounce Of Me," her first Jenny On Holiday single, and I thought it was fantastic. Now, she's ready to announce her first solo album. It's called Quicksand Heart, and it's coming out at the top of next year.

Hollingsworth recorded Quicksand Heart in London with Hayley Williams collaborator Steph Marziano, and she says in a press release that she's "so excited by the pop format -- to be able to put something emotionally complex into this simple, accessible form." She's not talking about becoming Kesha, though. She's talking about a different take on the pop format. Her new single "Dolphins," a soft and lovely ballad about longing, lands on the dreamier side of the pop divide.

On "Dolphins," keyboards and guitars swirl gently while Hollingsworth sings that she wants to see dolphins in the ocean tonight, and I know that's right. Anytime I'm at the beach and I get a glimpse of a dolphin leaping through the waves off in the distance, I feel like something magic just happened. It's crazy that we just live on a planet with those guys. Anyway, good song. I really like the turn at the end. Nina Dellow directed the kaleidoscopic "Dolphins" video. That's below, along with the Quicksand Heart tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Good Intentions"

02 "Quicksand Heart"

03 "Every Ounce Of Me"

04 "These Streets I Know"

05 "Pacemaker"

06 "Dolphins"

07 "Groundskeeping"

08 "Push"

09 "Do You Still Believe In Me?"

10 "Appetite"

Quicksand Heart is out 1/9 on Transgressive.