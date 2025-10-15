Skip to Content
runo plum – “Pond”

5:59 PM EDT on October 15, 2025

Noa Francis

Minneapolis singer-songwriter runo plum will release her debut album patching in just less than a month from now. Its latest single "Pond" is out today, and it's an airy, pensive tune about waiting for bad times to finally blow over.

"Pond" begins as an acoustic-forward folk song, but there's a bit of electric guitar noise that comes in near the end that gives it a welcome edge. In a press release, runo plum says:

This song came from feeling really stuck in a slump, feeling the height of the absence, the pain, and the loneliness. Wondering how there will ever be a time where it didn’t feel like this, and fighting with the internal voice that was telling me my best option was to not be on earth. Sonically this song is pretty mellow, but the fuzz guitar that comes in at the instrumental is a great representation of the internal horror that was happening inside of me.

"Pond" follows previous singles "Lemon Garland," "Sickness," and "Halfway Up The Lawn." Watch David Milan Kelly's video for the new one below.

patching is out 11/14 via Winspear.

