Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Lone – “Ascension.png”

11:51 AM EDT on October 15, 2025

It's been a couple of years since Matt Cutler, the British producer who makes playful and emotive dance music under the name Lone, released "Triton," his last single. Today, Lone returns with a new one-off called "Ascension.png." It's a good one, even if the title just automatically makes me wonder why Lone didn't call it "Ascension.jpeg" instead. Quite honestly, fuck a PNG file. I have lost good blog posts because I accidentally uploaded a PNG instead of a JPEG to this website and somehow made my whole computer fuck up.

"Ascension.png" is a starts out woozily and pretty, with thumb-piano plinks and soft clouds of synth. Then the jungle breakbeats explode in from every angle, and the feeling dramatically shifts. It's a very cool piece of production. In a press release, Lone explains its origin:

I had this dream about a year ago where I was floating on a small raft in the ocean, floating away from a tiny desert island. The whole dream was just me on this raft watching the island get smaller and smaller as I floated further away from it. It felt like my subconscious was trying to tell me something about the nature of time. The colors I see in my head when I hear this track are more or less exactly like the ones in that dream. The track has loads of amens in it as well.

When Lone talks about "loads of amens," he means the "Amen" break, the iconic funk breakbeat that has famously powered the entire genre of jungle music since its inception. Sorry if it's condescending to bring that up. I just figured that not everyone knows, you know? Hear "Ascension.png" below.

"Ascension.png" is out now on Greco-Roman.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

After Almost 50 Years, The Beach Boys Are Finally Releasing Adult/Child

January 21, 2026
New Music

Connie Converse’s How Sad, How Lovely Getting Third Man Reissue: Hear Previously Unreleased “House”

January 21, 2026
New Music

C.Y.M. & Abby Sage Announce New EP My Whole World: Hear The Title Track

January 21, 2026
New Music

Former Turnstile Guitarist Brady Ebert Launches New Band The S.E.T., Shares First Song

January 21, 2026
New Music

Gregory Uhlmann Announces New Album Extra Stars: Hear “Lucia” (Feat. Alabaster DePlume)

January 21, 2026
New Music

Winston Hightower Announces New Album 100 Acre Wood: Hear “Lay Low”

January 21, 2026