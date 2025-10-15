Nicki Minaj Says She’s Retiring From Music, Blames Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj, one of the most successful rappers of all time, has long made a habit of crashing out online. In a tweet-spree earlier this year, Nicki got especially angry at Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation, claiming that Jay and Roc Nation owe her between $100 and $200 million. I don't follow the logic of her reasoning, but she mostly seemed to be speaking to the Barbz, a fan army that's deeply immersed in online lore. Today, Nicki tweeted that she's retiring from music, and she blamed Jay-Z.

Nicki Minaj has recently been teasing a new album on her social media, but now she says that's not happening. In a post earlier today, Nicki Minaj wrote this:

Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now @sc Bye, Barbz. Love you for life

That announcement is presumably not final. I do not think that Nicki Minaj is actually done with releasing music. The big news came at the end of another tweet-spree, with inscrutable insults directed at Jay-Z and at Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez. She referred to Roc Nation as both "Cock Nation" and "Broke Nation," and she made repeated reference to Jay-Z's failed bid to build a Times Square casino. She also says that Perez is going to jail? I'm a little lost here.

On TikTok DESIREE PEREZ YOU GOT BIGGER FISH TO FRY BOOKIE. conspiracy. False imprisonment. Civil rights violation. Oh cock nation yall suck. Page 6, us weekly, lmfaooooooo. Nothing you say will stop what’s to come. Cry harder I THINK UR GOING TO JAIL DESIREE!!! casiNOPE pic.twitter.com/q48iGrEB2W — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 15, 2025

They don’t want me to put out music. Me winning makes them feel like they lost. They’re right. However, it didn’t have to be this way. Lots of ppl part ways in business. They know how successful my next album is going to be. Tried to sign Wayne, Drake, me. So they keep wanting to… https://t.co/YH4ePk3NEm — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 15, 2025

Hearing Desiree Perez talking bout how she was begging for 40MM & was told “no” was just OH BROKE NATION how’d you go so fkng broke? Like who in their right fkng mind would sign to you? Lmfaoooooooooooooo No successful tours but vibes & bots? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 15, 2025