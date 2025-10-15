Oliver Sim – “Telephone Games”

The xx's Oliver Sim recently released "Obsession," his first single not produced by bandmate Jamie xx, and it was really great. Today he's back with another winner, once again produced by Bullion, once again with a VHS-looking video by Sharna Osborne. "Telephone Games" is a well-constructed synth-pop track with a graceful sense of momentum; it reminds me of Depeche Mode with a 2010s indie-goes-pop sheen. Watch below.