Heart To Gold – “Double Vision”

Heart To Gold are here to cheer you up with anthemic pop punk. The Minnesota trio released their latest album Free Help last year on Memory Music, and now they're unleashing a fun new track called "Double Vision."

"In a world full of terribly dark dates, I just had the itch to make something that sounded more upbeat," vocalist/guitarist Grant Whiteoak says. "I can be very paranoid and afraid about my role in the band, people's perception of my life and the leadership I'm forced to maintain. I can even kinda feel lost, always being so in my head, especially when I see myself in the mirror. Those ideas inspired the lyrical direction."

The Will Yip-produced tune comes with a music video directed by Dylan Chazin-Bowman. Witness the band's antics below.

TOUR DATES:

11/07 — Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

11/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

11/10 — Denver, CO @ Marquis

11/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive

11/13 — Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

11/14 — Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

11/15 — Anaheim, CA @ Parish Room @ HOB

11/16 — Mesa, AZ @ The Rosetta Room

11/18 — Dallas, TX @ Dada (Inside)

11/19 — Austin, TX @ 29th St. Ballroom

11/21 — Orlando, FL @ The Social

11/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/23 — Nashville, TN @ The End

11/25 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings

11/26 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

11/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

11/30 — Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

12/02 — Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

12/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket

12/04 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

12/05 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahal’s

12/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

12/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

w/ Harrison Gordon and Aren't We Amphibians