Heart To Gold – “Double Vision”

6:20 PM EDT on October 15, 2025

Heart To Gold are here to cheer you up with anthemic pop punk. The Minnesota trio released their latest album Free Help last year on Memory Music, and now they're unleashing a fun new track called "Double Vision."

"In a world full of terribly dark dates, I just had the itch to make something that sounded more upbeat," vocalist/guitarist Grant Whiteoak says. "I can be very paranoid and afraid about my role in the band, people's perception of my life and the leadership I'm forced to maintain. I can even kinda feel lost, always being so in my head, especially when I see myself in the mirror. Those ideas inspired the lyrical direction."

The Will Yip-produced tune comes with a music video directed by Dylan Chazin-Bowman. Witness the band's antics below.

TOUR DATES:
11/07 — Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s
11/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
11/10 — Denver, CO @ Marquis
11/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive
11/13 — Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room
11/14 — Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman
11/15 — Anaheim, CA @ Parish Room @ HOB
11/16 — Mesa, AZ @ The Rosetta Room
11/18 — Dallas, TX @ Dada (Inside)
11/19 — Austin, TX @ 29th St. Ballroom
11/21 — Orlando, FL @ The Social
11/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
11/23 — Nashville, TN @ The End
11/25 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings
11/26 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
11/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club
11/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One
11/30 — Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
12/02 — Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
12/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket
12/04 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
12/05 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahal’s
12/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome
12/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

w/ Harrison Gordon and Aren't We Amphibians

