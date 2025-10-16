Sassy 009 – “Tell Me” (Feat. Blood Orange)

Early next year, Sunniva Lindgård, the Norwegian producer who records under the name Sassy 009, will release Dreamer+, which is apparently her first proper album after various mixtapes, EPs, and assorted remixes. It looks like it's going to be a big deal. We've already heard the extremely sick lead single "Butterflies," which was one of our favorite songs of the week. Now, Sassy 009 has a new single, and she's got Blood Orange on this one.

If you get Blood Orange on your song, I'm paying attention. Dev Hynes recently released his excellent, guest-heavy album Essex Honey, and he helped out on recent records from Lorde and Turnstile. A few weeks ago, I watched Blood Orange play a blissed-out song right between sets from Speed and Turnstile, and that shit was wild. Sassy 009 has apparently been wanting to work with Blood Orange since they met in Amsterdam six years ago, and "Tell Me" turned out to be the best opportunity.

"Tell Me" is a droning, ominous track with some very fuzzed-out guitars and some busy, funky drums. Sassy 009 and Blood Orange both sing on it, and their reverb-drenched voices combine in some cool ways. In a press release, Sassy 009 says that she had the song for a few years but wasn't satisfied with it until she got Dev Hynes' contributions. Below, listen to "Tell Me" and check out the dates for Sassy 009's first-ever European tour.

TOUR DATES:

2/11 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

2/12 - London, UK @ The Lower Third

2/13 - Paris, France @ Badaboum

2/16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (Side Hall)

2/17 - Berlin, Germany @ Mikropol

2/18 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega (Ideal Bar)

2/21 - Oslo, Norway @ Blå

Dreamer+ is out 1/16 on Heaven-Sent/[PIAS] Électronique.