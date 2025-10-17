fakemink – “FIDELIO”

The UK rapper fakemink is has been a swift phenomenon in an ever-growing wave of swift phenomena. Already, his music has soundtracked a fashion show for Alexander McQueen, and he was a special guest the other night at Playboy Carti's LA show that also featured Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Rocky. Now the current king of releasing endless singles has another one called "FIDELIO."

fakemink's tracks usually nod to 2000s electronica with new wave synths and hypnotically caffeinated drumbeats. "FIDELIO" widens the scope of his callbacks to the early naughties; there's a bounce to this single that conjures a playful intensity from American rappers like Chingy and 2003's "Right Thurr." The track's title is a reference to Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut: "Keep those eyes wide shut, Fidelio/ Used to get rejected in school and now I get any hoe." The eerie high-pitched strings emphasize the creepy namesake.

Listen to "FIDELIO" below.

Fakemink and Playboi Carti performed ‘LV Sandals’ together in a club last night 🤯 This guy’s motion is insane right now. pic.twitter.com/UjecS3mYux https://t.co/KXtXKDFV9C — UK Rap Daily (@UKRapDaily) October 15, 2025