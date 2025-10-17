Paul Metsa & Alan Sparhawk Share Song Ahead Of No Kings Protests

Earlier this month, Alan Sparhawk contributed to a benefit compilation for immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers. Now he's joining forces with beloved Minnesotan folk artist Paul Metsa for a new song called "No Kings (No Crown)" ahead of the No Kings protests.

On Instagram, Sparhawk wrote, "Did a song here with music legend Paul Metsa. Mim and I have been fans since we first heard 'Slow Justice' when we were in college so it’s an honor to sing this new song with him." Listen below.