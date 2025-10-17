Skip to Content
Cameron Winter Covers Bruce Springsteen For ROG Xbox Ally Commercial

9:06 PM EDT on October 16, 2025

Geese are Getting Paid. For a new ROG Xbox Ally commercial, Cameron Winter covered Bruce Springsteen's Born In The U.S.A. track "Dancing In The Dark."

The Brooklyn band has been the talk of the town since the release of their latest record Getting Killed last month, and it only intensified with their Kimmel performance a couple weeks ago. The real hype began last year, though, when Winter released his critically acclaimed debut solo album Heavy Metal, which inspired praise from Nick Cave. Now he's doing Xbox commercials. The ROG Xbox Ally X is a handheld gaming PC co-developed by Asus and Microsoft, and it's out as of today. Winter's cover will soon come to streaming. For now watch the advertisement below.

Read More:

