Troubled Venue Brooklyn Mirage, Which Never Opened, Is Now Gonna Be Torn Down

After months of renovations, the Brooklyn Mirage was scheduled to reopen in May. That never happened, and more shows were canceled until the CEO of Avant Gardner split with the company and the owner of the East Williamsburg venue eventually filed for bankruptcy in August. Now, part of the place is being torn down.

According to Spectrum News NY1, Avant Gardner filed for a permit to demolish part of the outdoor stage, which is 32,000 square feet of the 80,000-square-foot structure. Tim Hynes, global head of credit research for Debtwire, speculated to the news channel, “They could be tearing down the 32,000 square feet in order to avoid any liability, perhaps, of the structure is collapsing, or they could be deciding to rebuild the Brooklyn Mirage.”

Still, the Brooklyn Mirage has maintained a seedy reputation since 2023, when two men left separate shows there and were later found dead in the nearby creek.