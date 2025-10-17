Sam Fender Shares Elton John Collab “Talk To You” From People Watching Deluxe

Last night, Sam Fender won the 2025 Mercury Prize -- the annual award given to best album released by a musical act from the UK or Ireland determined by a panel of music industry figures -- for his album People Watching. Now, several hours later, he's detailed a new deluxe version of that award-winning album that's out in December, featuring eight added tracks. Coinciding with the announcement, Fender shared a collaboration with Elton John that was recorded during the initial People Watching studio sessions with producer Marcus Dravs in London.

The song is called "Talk To You," and Fender says this about it:

It’s a song about the end of a long relationship - about the regret, the mistakes and the lessons that come with it. It’s that feeling of losing your best friend and coming to terms with that. I was playing around with the riff and thought what I need is a really good pianist and then hmmm, I wonder who I can call? And of course, who better than Elton John.

Elton John adds:

Sam was writing and recording in a studio in West London and called to say he'd written a song with a piano riff that he thought would sound great with me playing it. I couldn't resist, and it was so much fun playing it for him. I truly love Sam. He's been a friend for many, many years and it's incredible to see him grow into being a truly world class artist.

OnPeople Watching deluxe, four of the new tracks were originally from Fender's limited edition Record Store Day vinyl Me and The Dog EP. There's also “Rein Me In” with Olivia Dean and three brand new unheard tracks, including “Talk To You," “Fortuna’s Wheel,” and “The Treadmill.”

Listen to "Talk To You" below.

People Watching deluxe is out 12/5 via Capital Records. Pre-order here.