Gabriel Jacoby – “baby”

A month ago, 26-year old multi-instrumentalist Gabriel Jacoby released his incredibly catchy single "The One." He's actually released plenty of captivating tracks this year alone, and he's not finished yet. Today, he's back with another called "baby," a lovely dose of cozy R&B with a wormy bass line, subtle string embellishments, and a snug drumbeat.

On the single, Jacoby said: "'baby' is a more of a straight ahead R&B song from the perspective of a more mature version of myself,” Gabriel shares. “This song serves to tell you who I am as a partner, and that as long as you're with me I’ll always give you the respect you deserve."

The song comes with a visual co-directed by Juan Nieto where Jacoby hangs outside Gold Teeth Master -- a Tampa grillz shop owned by a close friend. Watch below.