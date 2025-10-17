Skip to Content
Dua Lipa Brought Out “Indie Legend” Ben Gibbard For A Death Cab For Cutie Song In Seattle

10:15 AM EDT on October 17, 2025

We did it, everyone. We lived to see the moment when Dua Lipa welcomed Ben Gibbard to the stage and sang a Death Cab For Cutie song with him. Is that a good thing? That's really up to you. It's a personal decision. But if our friend Chris DeVille was still writing Such Great Heights, his book about the process of indie becoming pop in the 21st century, he would've at least had to mention this.

Right now, Dua Lipa is touring North America, and she's singing a different cover song at every show. That cover always has some connection to the city where she's performing. Sometimes, the original artist is there to sing it with her. We've seen her share the stage with people like Lenny Kravitz, Gwen Stefani, and Billie Joe Armstrong. On Thursday night, Lipa played the second of two shows at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. The song that she chose to sing was Death Cab For Cutie's 2006 hit "I Will Follow You Into The Dark." She sang it as a tender acoustic duet with Death Cab frontman Ben Gibbard, the man who supplied the title for Chris' book.

Introducing Gibbard, Lipa used the phrase "indie" legend not once but twice. She described the song like this: "It really defines what love is in such a pure form, of wanting to wanting to follow someone to the very end." Watch a few videos of their duet below.

Replying to @? @Dua Lipa brought out Ben Gibbard from @Death Cab for Cutie for Seattle N2! The last show for the North American leg of tour! They sang “I Will Follow You Into the Dark.” ••• #dualipa #radicaloptimism #radicaloptimismtour #deathcabforcutie #seattle

For the first of her Seattle shows, Dua Lipa brought out surprise guest Brandi Carlile and sang "The Story" with her.

