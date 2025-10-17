Viral “6 7” Rapper Skrilla Shares Lil Yachty Collab, Says He’s In GTA 6

If you have kids, you've heard it. If anyone says the words "six" or "seven" out loud around them, they're like "six sevvvennn?" They might say that if someone mentions any numbers. They say it with such dead, monotonous affect. It's not a joke, exactly. Nobody ever laughs. It's just a thing that they do. Imagine being an elementary school math teacher right now. It must just be a constant call-and-response with these little weirdos. I cannot possibly explain how "6 7" became the Pavlovian verbal meme that it is today, but I can tell you how it spread: TikTok videos of basketball players, especially LaMelo Ball, set to audio from Philadelphia rapper Skrilla's song "Doot Doot (6 7)."

The song is good. That's the fortunate thing here. "Doot Doot (6 7)" is a creepy, fried, lo-fi rap bugout. If we're going to turn any song into mindless memes, it should be a song like this one. Skrilla is taking full advantage. He's got an album called Z on the way, and his brand new single is a pretty good Lil Yachty collab called "Rich Sinners." These two make a lot of sense together. Watch the video below.

Skrilla is out on tour right now, and he just played Austin City Limits. The Austin-American Statesman reviewed his set and used it as a way to ask whether society is "doomed." Also, as NME reports, Skrilla recently went on Matt And Shane’s Secret Podcast and said that he and his song will both be featured in the feverishly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto 6: "I’m waiting for GTA 6 to come out. '6 7' is on there, too. I'm going to be my own person on there, playing my own music."

Recently, gamers have been pushing back on the idea that Grand Theft Auto 6 will retail for $100. They're right. It should obviously be $67.