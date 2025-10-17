Skip to Content
Did Tori Amos Invent The Pumpkin Spice Latte?

12:35 PM EDT on October 17, 2025

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

|Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Is it possible that Tori Amos is not just a great singer-songwriter -- that she is also a flavor innovator? More specifically, is there any chance that Tori Amos is the true inventor of the pumpkin spice latte, the Starbucks drink that has become more of a general all-around symbol for basic bitchery?

To the best of my knowledge, Tori Amos has never claimed credit for inventing the pumpkin spice latte. But BlueSky user Doug Mack has unearthed evidence that she may have some claim on those bragging rights. In the midst of a long thread on the history of pumpkin flavoring, Mack points out a live review of a Tori Amos show in Seattle, the home of Starbucks. That review ran in The Rocket in September 1995. Amos reportedly told the crowd, "You have all your Starbucks things. Well, I have one that tastes like pumpkin pie. It's my own invention; it's my contribution to Halloween. A little witch-warmer!"

Doug Mack's Bluesky thread points out that small coffee shops were selling pumpkin lattes in the early '90s, but Starbucks didn't unveil its own until 2003. After we posted this article, Mack published a deeper dive into the history of the pumpkin spice latte; check it out here.

Starbucks has a long history of getting drink ideas from musicians. Kenny G claims that he's responsible for the Frappucino, and obviously Ariana Grande obviously invented the Cloud Macchiato.

